Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Get Axonics alerts:

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $68.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.63. Axonics has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 35.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.