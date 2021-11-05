B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) – B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Cumulus Media in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $12.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.05. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $1.07. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,865,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 73,292 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,022,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 886,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after buying an additional 44,540 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 778,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 50,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 451,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 76,404 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

