Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 139,602 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 536.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,602 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Inari Medical worth $15,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $653,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,900 shares of company stock worth $19,571,187. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $93.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 208.80 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average is $88.05. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.