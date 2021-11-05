Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,208 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of PagerDuty worth $13,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 21,333 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in PagerDuty by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 112,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $3,030,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,698,506 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $43.34 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

