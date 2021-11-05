Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 134,998 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Steven Madden worth $14,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. Wedbush started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.66. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $49.89. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

