Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 408,740 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Ladder Capital worth $14,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,624,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,606,000 after purchasing an additional 241,540 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,132,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 47.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 954,106 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 102,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $12.01 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a quick ratio of 100.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.39 and a beta of 2.16.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 258.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LADR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

