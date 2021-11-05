Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,953 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,470 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,953 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of First Solar worth $14,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $116.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average is $90.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

