Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 110,751 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,114 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 110,751 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lyft worth $14,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lyft by 74.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 366,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after purchasing an additional 156,320 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Lyft by 16.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 205,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,451 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in Lyft by 28.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 38,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at $38,134,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Lyft by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 156,208 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,642 shares of company stock worth $3,394,827 over the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LYFT stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.23.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

