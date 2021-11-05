Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 96,518 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 96,518 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.41.

SRPT opened at $86.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.30 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.