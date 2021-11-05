BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on BXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 116.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 121,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 65,473 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 69.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,196 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter worth $276,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter worth $266,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.20. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

