Band Protocol (BAND) Price Hits $9.55

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for about $9.55 or 0.00015579 BTC on exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $335.99 million and approximately $48.38 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00053569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.75 or 0.00244354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00096737 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

