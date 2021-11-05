Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,546 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.1% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of America by 58.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,547,000 after buying an additional 939,511 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 15.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P increased its position in Bank of America by 254.6% during the first quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 108,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 77,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.51. 667,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,893,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.