Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 1,704,455 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,171,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704,455 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.33% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $166,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,876,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,640,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

CP stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

