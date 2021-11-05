Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 187,234 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,234 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.80% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $160,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 447,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after acquiring an additional 46,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,322,000 after acquiring an additional 309,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB opened at $50.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.21. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

