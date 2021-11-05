Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 217,702 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,019,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,702 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.06% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $166,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of VPL stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average is $82.47. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

