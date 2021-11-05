Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 54,699 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,718,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,699 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.90% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $180,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,842,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,066,000 after purchasing an additional 422,883 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,982 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $52.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $52.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79.

