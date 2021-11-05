Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 937,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,492 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.32% of Global Payments worth $175,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Global Payments by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,109,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global Payments by 20.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715,042 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Global Payments by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,768,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,724,000 after acquiring an additional 32,092 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Global Payments by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,726,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after acquiring an additional 53,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,406,000 after acquiring an additional 60,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN stock opened at $135.63 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.61 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.28. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.76.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.