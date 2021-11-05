Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.35% of Relx worth $180,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Relx during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the third quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Relx by 28.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. 5.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.74. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $32.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

