Bank of America Corp DE Buys 1,997,456 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997,456 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.89% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $166,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 119,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 43.9% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $27.88 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.14.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

