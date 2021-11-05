Bank of America Corp DE Buys 53,432 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,182,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,432 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.91% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $157,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J stock opened at $141.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.84 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.56.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

