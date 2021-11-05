Bank of America Corp DE Buys 552,812 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 552,812 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.17% of Rio Tinto Group worth $180,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 530.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Erste Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.43. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

