Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 439,412 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.37% of Align Technology worth $176,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $679.26 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.71 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $668.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $638.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.