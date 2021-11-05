Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,177 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.57% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $166,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $441.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $420.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.13. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $314.79 and a 1 year high of $442.62.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

