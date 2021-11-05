Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,818 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.10% of Tempur Sealy International worth $161,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.