Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,274 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.45% of Texas Roadhouse worth $164,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.80 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

