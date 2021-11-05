Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 293,989 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.00% of Duke Realty worth $178,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. CX Institutional raised its position in Duke Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 160.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Duke Realty by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 31.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRE. Raymond James boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $56.99.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.