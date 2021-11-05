Bank of America Corp DE Has $155.65 Million Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,823,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,058,684 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Vale worth $155,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Vale by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vale by 2,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Vale by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.24. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. Analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 16.36%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 142.65%.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

