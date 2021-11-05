Bank of America Corp DE Has $158.29 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,355,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 79,927 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.00% of Eastman Chemical worth $158,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 28.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EMN opened at $108.04 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $83.82 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

