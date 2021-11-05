Bank of America Corp DE Has $163.29 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,339 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.78% of TransUnion worth $163,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU opened at $113.90 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

TRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

