Bank of America Corp DE Has $165.14 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.95% of Conagra Brands worth $165,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE:CAG opened at $32.65 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

