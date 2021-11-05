Bank of America Corp DE Has $174.90 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,678 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.66% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $174,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $433.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.87. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

