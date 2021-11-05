Bank of America Corp DE Has $175.25 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,255 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.26% of HCA Healthcare worth $175,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. FMR LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,857 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $130,407,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,332,000 after acquiring an additional 589,645 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 101.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,779,000 after acquiring an additional 389,617 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.05.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $247.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.75. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.52 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

