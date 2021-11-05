Bank of America Corp DE Has $178.23 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,351,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.57% of Copart worth $178,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 11.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Copart by 0.4% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Copart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Copart by 1.7% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $155.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.69 and its 200-day moving average is $137.21. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $157.37.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

