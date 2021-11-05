Bank of America Corp DE Has $180.05 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,184,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.50% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $180,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 726.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,367,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,778,000 after buying an additional 1,202,408 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,545,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,229,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,821,000 after purchasing an additional 267,938 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,044,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,040,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $68.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.02. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.