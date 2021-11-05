Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,831,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,382 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.83% of Ciena worth $161,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ciena by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ciena by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Ciena by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIEN opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.98. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $40.14 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $107,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $167,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,989 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

