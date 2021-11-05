Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.58% of Keysight Technologies worth $166,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $186.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $186.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

