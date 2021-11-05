Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,017 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.09% of SAP worth $158,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $6,555,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,782,000 after buying an additional 33,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SAP by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SAP by 257.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAP. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.17.

NYSE SAP opened at $148.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.06. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $114.23 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.31 and a 200 day moving average of $142.90.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

