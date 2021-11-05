Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 86,208 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,208 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Toyota Motor worth $168,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,203,000 after buying an additional 190,642 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 56.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 405,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,959,000 after buying an additional 63,732 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 50.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $181.48 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $134.45 and a 12-month high of $187.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.38. The company has a market capitalization of $253.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 billion. Research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.47 EPS for the current year.

TM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

