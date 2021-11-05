Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,244 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.08% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $175,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HII. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 174.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 54.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $191.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.10. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.85 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

