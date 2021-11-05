Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,549,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.18% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $172,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $429,831,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,322 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,859,000 after acquiring an additional 711,420 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 278.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 654,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,359,000 after acquiring an additional 481,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $24,499,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $67.23 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $70.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

