Bank of America Corp DE Sells 65,887 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,333,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,887 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.87% of KeyCorp worth $172,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 81,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,443,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,756,000 after acquiring an additional 817,773 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,642 shares of company stock worth $1,927,818. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEY opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

