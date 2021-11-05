Bank of America Corp DE Sells 66,102 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,184,037 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 66,102 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.11% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $157,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 17.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period.

BUD stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $54.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $117.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

