Bank of America Corp DE Sells 7,995,563 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,526,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,995,563 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.61% of Energy Transfer worth $175,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. CX Institutional bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of ET stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.32. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,269,328 shares of company stock worth $11,614,958 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.