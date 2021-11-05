Bank of America Corp DE Sells 92,529 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,529 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 8.85% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $171,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 562.1% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 804,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,525,000 after purchasing an additional 682,876 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 138.4% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 135,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 78,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 752.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 121,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 107,430 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.10. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.06 and a 12 month high of $100.14.

