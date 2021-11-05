Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,390.74

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,390.74 ($18.17) and traded as high as GBX 1,588 ($20.75). Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at GBX 1,522 ($19.89), with a volume of 10,935 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,555.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,390.74.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile (LON:BGEO)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

