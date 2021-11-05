Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 64,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,391. The company has a market cap of $509.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.78. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

