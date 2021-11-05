Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) Shares Up 7.1%

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) shot up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.82. 6,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 899% from the average session volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPHLF)

Bank of the Philippine Islands engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through following business segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking. The Consumer Banking segment covers deposit taking and services, consumer lending such as home mortgages, auto loans and credit card finance as well as the remittance business of individual clients and retail markets.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.