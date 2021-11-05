Barclays Raises Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $210.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.47.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $180.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.76. Expedia Group has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,989 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,586 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

