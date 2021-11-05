Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$34.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.69% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.53.

Barrick Gold stock traded up C$0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$24.34. 2,895,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,836,201. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$22.30 and a 12-month high of C$38.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.97.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.73 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

