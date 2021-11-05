Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF)’s share price traded up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.87 and last traded at $52.87. 592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68.

Basic-Fit NV engages in the operation of fitness clubs under one and the same Basic-Fit label. It operates through the following segments: the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. Its application offers workout schedule, access to GXR video platform for group classes, and online coach.

